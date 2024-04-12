Eshwarappa challenges Raghavendra to ‘use’ his family pics for campaign

Shivamogga: In a significant turn of events, KS Eshwarappa, the BJP’s rebel candidate from Shimoga, has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo with those of BS Yeddyurappa and BY Vijayendra in his election campaign.

Addressing the media at his election office on Thursday, Eshwarappa asserted that Yeddyurappa’s departure from BJP to join KJP, where he secured only six seats, should prompt Raghavendra to reconsider his campaign strategy.

He emphasized that Modi’s photo holds a special place in his heart and cannot be replaced. He questioned Raghavendra’s authority to dictate whose photo should be displayed.

Describing Narendra Modi as a global leader and a personal role model, Eshwarappa threw down the gauntlet, suggesting that the three individuals - Yeddyurappa, Vijayendra, and Raghavendra - take a photo together and gauge its impact on voters. Eshwarappa also declared that negotiations were over, emphasizing his commitment to the electoral battlefield and the support of thousands of workers. He expressed confidence in his victory and highlighted the grassroots support from common people. Regarding the submission of his nomination papers, Eshwarappa noted the absence of national and state leaders, highlighting the presence of local figures like Goolihatti Shekhar and N. Veerappa from the Madiwala society. Addressing concerns about CT Ravi’s reported dissatisfaction, Eshwarappa clarified that his focus was on understanding why certain individuals were not allocated seats and the reasons behind MLA Basavaraja patil Yatnal’ s decision to step aside. He said he would elaborate on this matter later.