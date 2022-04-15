Eshwarappa issue likely to figure at BJP State executive meet

Bengaluru: The top State BJP leaders are now faced with yet another situation as the two-day State executive meeting will begin at Hosapete on Friday as they would be compelled to explain the embarrassing development emerging from Eshwarappa's resignation. Will they be able to answer BJP national president JP Nadda who is known for discipline and honesty in public life?

Adding insult to injury, the Congress, in its attempt to twist the dagger, is likely to launch their 'arrest Eshwarappa' campaign in front of the venue of the BJP meeting. Several leaders already left from Bengaluru to Hosapete on Friday. The State executive is also expected to sound the poll bugle for the 2023 elections to the state assembly.

According to the party functionaries, the meeting has better things to discuss since Eshwarappa has already announced his resignation, that matter will be more appreciated than deprecated. However, knowing Nadda's preferences, the party leaders are all prepped up for answering his queries. Nalin Kumar Kateel, President of the State BJP may find a volley of questions not only from Nadda but also from other elders. Things are still not clear if Eshwarappa and BS Yeddyurappa will attend the State executive.

Since the elections to the state assembly are only a little more than a year away, the focus will be taking a hard look at the grey areas for the BJP, particularly in old Mysore, Bayaluseema and pockets in Malnad regions. In addition to keeping the present stock of MLAs back in the next Assembly, the party is also looking at 35 more seats in these regions. Amit Shah during his visit to the State earlier this month had also indicated that the party must either find more winning candidates or target leaders to motivate them to join BJP.

Will the Eshwarappa issue have any bearing on the recommendations and poll-related discussions? When asked, a top leader of the party told Hans News Service that there are already expressions among the second-line leaders that Eshwarappa's resignation was not necessary at this point in time, but the party must take a stand on the matter and speed up the internal decision making, which has not happened. There are also chances that JP Nadda might have a one to one talk with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai about the resignation of Eshwarappa, the nature of the talk was only in hushed tones, the leader told.