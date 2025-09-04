Eshwarappa leads Dharma Raksha march to Dharmasthala

Dharmasthala: Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa on Tuesday led a “Dharma Raksha Jatha” to Dharmasthala, asserting that the protest was aimed at cleansing the shrine’s reputation amidst ongoing controversy.

The march, which began in Shivamogga, culminated in Dharmasthala with over 1,500 devotees arriving in more than 200 vehicles. On arrival, Eshwarappa was honoured with a shawl by the temple administration. Water from the Tunga, Ganga and Netravathi rivers was ceremonially sprinkled in the temple premises.

Addressing the gathering, Eshwarappa alleged that “foreign forces and anti-national elements” were behind the propaganda targeting Dharmasthala. He argued that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had already uncovered significant details, but pressed that the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“It is impossible to dig an 18-foot pit and bury bodies as claimed. This issue has grown because the government failed to act firmly at the outset. Hindu dharma must be protected, and we are ready to sacrifice our lives for it,” he declared. Eshwarappa also alleged that SDPI was backing accused persons and questioned the funding of legal proceedings in the case, claiming “invisible foreign hands” were at play.