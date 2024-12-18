Live
EV battery swapping service in Bengaluru Metro stations
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has partnered with SUN Mobility, an electric vehicle energy services company, to provide EV battery-swapping facility for the vehicles of commuters in the metro premises, the company said on Tuesday.
Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro RailCorporation has partnered with SUN Mobility, an electric vehicle energy services company, to provide EV battery-swapping facility for the vehicles of commuters in the metro premises, the company said on Tuesday.
“Strategically located in parking areas and auto stands, these innovative battery-swapping stations cater to passengers traveling to and from metro trains, providing efficient and sustainable transportation options. Over the last month, these stations have collectively supported an impressive 1,25,000 kms of travel, catering to a remarkable 19,000 vehicles through-put,”they said. “On average, each BMRCL station has served approximately 2800 vehicles, including 2300 2-wheeler trips and 500 3-wheeler trips,” a statement released by the company said.This partnership will enhance convenience and accessibility for the metro commuters. Initial installations along the green and purple lines have yield-ed remarkable success, with seven stations already operational and 12 more slated for launch, it added.
“BMRCL is dedicated to enable sustainable urban mobility through innova-tive solutions. Our partnership with SUN Mobility enhances last mile con-nectivity through efficient battery swapping stations, creating exceptional value for EV users. Together, we aim to expand this initiative city-wide,” BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao M was quoted as saying in the statement.