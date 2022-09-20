Experts In Karnataka Step In After A Colourful Caterpillar Goes Bad On Social Media

A colourful slug moth caterpillar has evolved into a villain as a result of popular social media posts. A letter alleging that the guy's death was caused by the insect, which is frequently seen in bunches of sugarcane, was going around with a picture of a caterpillar and a dead body of a man. Farmers all around the state are in talks with experts about eradicating the caterpillar variety because of the panic this has caused.



Several entomologists and agricultural specialists have recently shared their own theories about the caterpillar on social media. According to experts, the moth caterpillar is safe and does not cause mortality. With any of the moth caterpillars, touching them will cause skin discomfort.

An agricultural expert refutes the assertion by saying that this is not the first time that miscreants have attempted to confuse farmers. It can be difficult to find these particular caterpillars everywhere. They have been discovered in a few remote areas of the Western Ghats. This means that there is no probability of seeing these insects in sugarcane fields.

Since most insects are unknown to the general public, simple curiosity causes the posts to become viral. Five hooded snake sightings were frequently the subject of manipulated images that went viral a few years ago. There are urban legends surrounding the sand boa snake, also known as the two-headed snake. Those who believe such tales may have witnessed animal maltreatment in the past. The expert continued that the cybercrime police must monitor such developments when animals or insects are made to seem in low light.