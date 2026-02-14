Fake CM letter on transfer of Mandya DHO triggers police case

Bengaluru: A purported letter allegedly written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recommending the appointment of Mandya District Health and Family Welfare Officer as Deputy Commissioner of Excise in Mysuru has gone viral on social media, prompting a police complaint from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Following a formal complaint by the CMO, the police on Friday registered a case against unknown persons at the Vidhana Soudha police station. The complaint alleges that the document was fabricated with malicious intent to defame the Chief Minister and the state government.

According to the complaint filed by the Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister, a note purportedly recommending the posting of Dr K. Mohan — currently serving as the District Health and Family Welfare Officer in Mandya — as Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru, has been widely circulated across social media platforms and certain media outlets.

The CMO has clarified that the said note does not bear any official reference number or date and has not been registered in the Chief Minister’s e-Office system. “The document in question has not been processed through the official e-Office platform of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, nor has it been forwarded to any department. No transfer or appointment order has been issued based on such a note,” the complaint stated.

The police have registered a case under Sections 336(3) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with provisions related to forgery under Section 340(2). Officials said a detailed investigation has been initiated to trace the origin of the fabricated document and identify those responsible for circulating it.

The complaint further contends that the act appears to have been carried out with deliberate intent to tarnish the image of the Chief Minister and create confusion within the administrative machinery.

Meanwhile, senior BJP MLA Sunil Kumar shared the letter on social media, terming it a “classic example of derailed governance” under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. His remarks added a political dimension to the controversy even as the government maintained that the document was fake and legally untenable.

Police sources said cyber forensic teams may be roped in to track the digital trail of the viral letter. Further investigation is underway.