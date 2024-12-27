Fake Congress session in the name of Gandhi: Bommai

Haveri: There is a significant difference between Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress and today’s Congress. There is a distinction between the original Congress and the fake Con-gress. The current Congress leaders are behaving contrary to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.Speaking to the media in Haveri on Thursday, he said there is no rule of law in the state.

Corruption has plagued all departments and corporations. Even funds meant for the welfare of the underprivileged and marginalized have been misused. Their ac-tions are entirely against the principles of Gandhi’s Swaraj.Bommai questioned the use of government funds for Congress sessions, asking how justified it is. “Under what law is it allowed? How appropriate is it to use government funds for political conventions? Using Gandhi’s name and banner for a fake Con-gress session is unacceptable,” he alleged.

Reacting to the incident of eggs being thrown at MLA Munirathna, the former CM ac-cused the government of misusing its power and suppressing opposition parties. Such anti-democratic measures are frequent, but not all have come to light. The gov-ernment has turned police stations into deal-making centers. The Home Minister feigns ignorance, and the Chief Minister gives evasive answers.

These incidents re-mind us of emergency-like situations. While there are allegations against Munirathna, he is addressing them in court. But throwing eggs at him? To what extent has this government stooped? How can public representatives work fearlessly in such an en-vironment?Asked about Congress leaders accusing Munirathna of staging a drama, the MP said is it possible for anyone to insult themselves by orchestrating such an incident? Who would do such a thing?