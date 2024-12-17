Fake liquor racket busted in Mandya

Mandya : A significant fake liquor operation was uncovered in a raid conducted by the Excise Department in BT Lalita Nayak layout in , Mandya district, on Sunday. Authorities discovered an alarming array of spirit-filled cans alongside expensive branded liquor bottles, indicating a sophisticated counterfeit operation.

The illicit gang had taken a rented house where they manufactured counterfeit liquor under the guise of reputable brands, operating under the name *Kamadhenu Comforts*. The premises were equipped with the machinery needed for producing liquor sachets as well as for printing counterfeit labels. In an attempt to make their products appear legitimate, they used the Karnataka government logo and the Excise Department emblem, as revealed by Excise DySP Somashekar.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise Department officials executed the raid and confiscated a staggering 590 litres of spirit and 30 litres of counterfeit liquor. They also seized liquor sachets falsely branded as *Hundred Pipers*, *MC Whiskey*, *Black and White*, *Teacher’s Scotch*, *Imperial Blue*, and *Silver Cup*. A sticker-making machine along with other raw materials was also found on the premises. One individual was apprehended during the operation, while several others linked to the racket remain at large.

Authorities believe this operation is part of a larger criminal network that poses a significant threat to public health through the distribution of counterfeit liquor. Investigations are ongoing to identify the bars and restaurants that may have been receiving these fake products from the gang. This incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced measures to combat illegal activities that jeopardize consumer safety.