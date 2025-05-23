Family dispute turns fatal in Mangaluru: Man killed, two sons injured in knife attack

Mangaluru: A late-night altercation in the Valachil locality of Mangaluru turned violent on Wednesday, resulting in the death of a 50-year-old marriage broker and serious injuries to his two sons.

Suleman, a resident of Vamanjoor, was stabbed to death allegedly by his relative Mustafa, 30, after a heated exchange stemming from a family dispute. His sons—Riyab and Siyab—were also stabbed while trying to intervene.

Sources said Suleman had arranged Mustafa’s marriage to a woman named Shaheenaz about eight months ago. However, following marital discord, the woman returned to her parental home two months ago, straining relations between the two families.

On the night of the incident, Suleman and his sons went to Mustafa’s home following an abusive phone call. Witnesses said that after a brief conversation failed to resolve the matter, Mustafa suddenly attacked the trio, fatally stabbing Suleman in the neck and injuring the sons.

Locals rushed the injured to Janapriya Hospital around 11 PM. Doctors declared Suleman dead on arrival, while the sons are undergoing treatment.

The Mangaluru Rural Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1), 109(1), 118(1), 351(2), 351(3), and 352 of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The accused was taken into custody soon after the incident. Further investigation is underway.