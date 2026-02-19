Family of three killed in horrific highway crash

Belagavi: A tragic road accident on the Jamkhandi–Miraj State Highway claimed the lives of three members of a family near Alakhanur village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Gireppa Kundrali(32), his wife Manjula Kundrali (27), and their seven-year-old daughter Aradhya Kundrali. The family was travelling on a motorcycle from Miraj in Maharashtra to Jamkhandi when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary reports, a speeding lorry collided head-on with the motorcycle. The impact of the crash was so severe that the bike was completely mangled, and all three riders were thrown onto the road. They succumbed to their injuries on the spot, police said.

On receiving information, Harugeri police rushed to the scene and conducted an inspection. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.