Farmer In Karnataka Opted For Alternative Medicines To Treat Himself From Covid

On May 12, a 69 years old farmer in Ballari decided to treat himself through ayurvedic medicine as he tested covid positive. He obtained it through his acquaintances in Andhra Pradesh, a neighbouring state.

The farmer's situation deteriorated day by day and faced difficulties in breathing but still refused to get admitted to the hospital and relied on different alternative medicines.

On May 24, his situation worsened, and succumbed to the virus. His brother said that It wasn't that he didn't believe in modern medicine and practices. The things that kept the farmer away from getting admitted to the hospital were following stories of a significant lack of beds, oxygen, and medication, he was hesitant to visit a hospital. He was also concerned about the prospect of having to pay large expenses.

People like him are increasingly turning from hospitals to alternative treatments due to a severe lack of oxygen and drugs like remdesivir. Even a lot of people are not able to afford the huge bills and expenses of the hospitals.

Several ayurvedic practitioners have taken advantage of this situation by providing drugs and medicines that they claim would cure Covid-19.

Several reports have arisen in recent months from various districts of Covid-19 patients visiting Ayurveda practitioners who claim to have natural remedies for the disease. While some claim that their drugs will enhance immunity, others claim that their treatment will even help with shortness of breath.

Bonigi Anandayya, a self-proclaimed ayurvedic practitioner in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, made headlines recently after reports surfaced that he had a magical cure for Covid. Thousands of people, including some doctors, flocked to his center after reports surfaced. According to reports, he treated Covid by giving him eye drops.

Officials from the state of Andhra Pradesh's health department took samples of the drugs he gave out and sent them to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for testing. The report is still pending. There is no scientific evidence that Ayurveda can cure Covid – just as there is no sure-fire cure in allopathy.

Whereas, Dr. Ananth Desai, director of Ayush in Bengaluru, explained that no ayurvedic treatment exists to treat Covid-19 at this time. He also mentioned that some practitioners are now displaying advertisements without their knowledge or permission. Such statements should not be taken seriously.

Health experts said that people are turning to ayurvedic treatments for other reasons.

Veena M, a bank employee, explained her experience as her father got treatment from the government hospital and later the doctors asked Veena to shift her father to any other hospital for better treatments. Later she opted for ayurvedic medicines at the outskirts of Mysuru.