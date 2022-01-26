Farmer In Karnataka Raised Rs 10 Lakhs In 30 Minutes After Getting Insulted In A SUV Showroom

A Karnataka farmer went to a car dealership in Tumakuru to purchase an SUV, but the sales professionals turned him and his friends away. One of the sales staffers claimed informed Kempegowda RL, who hails from Ramanapalya, that he didn't appear to have 'Rs 10 in (his) pocket,' let alone the Rs 10 lakh required to purchase the car. The arecanut farmer responded by daring the dealership executives to deliver the car the same day if they could come up with the money to buy it. Kempegowda claimed that the sales executives didn't anticipate him to be able to come up with the required funds because banks had closed by that time.



Kempegowda, on the other hand, kept his part of the agreement, but the sales representatives were unable to deliver on their promise or the car.

According to the report, Kempegowda arranged for the money in less than 30 minutes and then returned to the showroom. The event occurred on Friday, and due to government holidays on Saturday and Sunday, the showroom personnel was unable to deliver the car as planned. Kempegowda and his friends were so humiliated that they went to the police station and filed a complaint. They declined to leave the showroom and had to be persuaded to do so by police officers from Tilak Park.

The incident's videos became viral on social media. A journalist tweeted the following on Twitter, which sparked widespread outrage among Twitter users.





Kempegowda reached out his friends & with their help he accumulated Rs 10laks in an hr. Went to the showroom wit his friends & money,demanded them to deliver vehicle immediately. Shocked with the retaliation showroom personnel informed them that they can deliver in 3 days.





Many people could be seen tagging Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra to look into the problem because the video depicts a Mahindra showroom. Meanwhile, he responded to the tagging by reassuring that the issue will be dealt with as soon as possible. Mahindra Rise's main goal is to help our communities and all stakeholders rise. Individual Dignity is another important Core Value to uphold. Any deviation from this philosophy will be dealt with as soon as possible.

