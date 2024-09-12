Farmers’ bandh sees strong support against illegal encroachments

Chikkamagaluru: Farmers’ organizations in Chikkamagaluru had called for a bandh from 9 am to 6 pm on Wednesday to protest against the alleged encroachment by the state government, and the response across Kalasa taluk has been overwhelming. Traders have shown solidarity with the farmers by closing their shops, and the bandh has garnered support from various political parties and organizations, including Kannada and Dalit groups.

The protest, led by the Kalasa Taluk Encroachment Struggle Committee, has seen coffee growers and other farmers expressing their anger against the state government’s actions. The protesters are demanding an immediate halt to what they describe as illegal encroachments, which they claim threaten the livelihoods of thousands of families.

The government is targeting small encroachments of 2-3 acres, which are vital for our survival. If these encroachments are cleared, thousands of families will be left homeless and without a source of income. We demand an immediate end to this injustice,” said a spokesperson for the protesting farmers.

A large procession took out in Kalasa town, with farmers and supporters marching to voice their grievances. Tight police security has been deployed across the taluk to maintain order during the bandh. The protest saw a unique moment when the High Court Chief Justice, who was visiting the Horanadu Annapurneswari Temple, encountered the procession. Protesters seized the opportunity to make their voices heard, chanting, “Let the justices also know our pain.”

In a related development, Forest Minister Ishwara Khandre has taken decisive action following the recent hill collapse tragedy in Wayanad, Kerala. The Minister has ordered strict legal measures against unauthorized resorts and homestays in Chikkamagaluru, which are seen as contributing to environmental degradation.

Following the Minister’s directive, the Chikkamagaluru Forest Department has issued notices to more than 40 homestays and resorts in the Malenadu region, including areas like Chikkamagaluru, Mudigere, Muthodi, and Mullayanagiri, demanding them to submit relevant documents proving their legality. This move comes amid concerns over the increasing number of unauthorized establishments in the district.

There are currently over 650 officially recognized homestays and resorts in Chikkamagaluru. However, it is estimated that more than 800 unauthorized establishments are operating without government approval, primarily in hilly areas and at the foothills to attract tourists. In the wake of the Wayanad tragedy, the Forest Department’s crackdown is expected to extend to all unauthorized establishments across the district.