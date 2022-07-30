Farmers throw tomatoes on road as price takes nosedive

Chamarajanagar: The price of tomatoes, which had skyrocketed, just two months back has now fallen to rock bottom, and the farmers are in a state of distress as they are not getting the transportation cost. Farmers who grow tomatoes are flocking to the marke premises to selltheir produces but the price has fallen to Rs 3 per kg in APMC ofGundlupet, which shares the border with Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Due to continuous rain in Gundlupet taluk since last few days and many farmers have brought tomatoes to the market together, the price oftomato has fallen to Rs.3 in the last two days.

Due to this, the farmers are not getting the even the transport cost and the farmer who grew tomatoes crying for help. Farmers are dumping tomatoes in market yard, cattles eating it. Farmers coming to the market from distant towns bring their Tomatoesin autos, the price of tomatoes here is not affordable even forrenting an auto. Many people are renting autos from their own pockets and leaving tomatoes without selling them. The price of tomato rose to Rs 90 per kg two months ago. At that time the farmers who grew the crop made a lot of profit. Realizing this, more number of farmers grew the tomato crop. Due to this, nowthe price has fallen and losses are incurred. Hundreds of farmers had planted tomatoes in many acres expectinghigher prices. Due to this, tomatoes started arriving in Marakte in excess of the stipulated quantity. Apart from this, APMC officials said that due to continuous rains for the last 20 days, the prices have suddenly fallen.