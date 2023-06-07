Farooq Abdullah meets Deve Gowda in Bengaluru

National Conference President and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah called on former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at his residence here on Wednesday.

The meeting has assumed importance against the backdrop of rumors of Dev Gowda's JD-S and BJP allying for upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, speaking to reporters after the meeting, Farooq Abdullah stated that it was a cordial meeting.

"I congratulated Deve Gowda on his contributions to Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as the PM. When no one dared to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Deve Gowda visited the region. He also paid visits to the border areas as well," he said.

Asked about the formation of the third front, he stated that he suggests to everyone that India is a country where there is unity in diversity and this country should be protected.

On the meeting of opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he maintained that these meetings are significant. "In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the meeting of opposition parties is important," he said.

Asked about the JD-S not getting an invitation from Nitish Kumar, he maintained that the way will appear slowly. All should go unitedly and this is of utmost importance.

To a question on delay of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah stated the elections should be held early in Jammu and Kashmir. "Why should the elections to the state of Jammu and Kashmir be opposed?" he asked.

Abdullah also maintained that films such as "Kashmir Files", "Kerala Story", and another upcoming movie are films made to divide the country. "These will also harm the constitution. These movies are against the interests of the nation."

On unifying opposition against the BJP, he maintained that it is not the question of BJP, it is about the country. "Does the country need to be divided on the basis of religion and caste? The country needs to be saved and for that there is need for unity," he said.

Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy has clarified that the meeting between his father Deve Gowda and Abdullah is not political.

"No discussion on politics was held during the meet including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Farooq Abdullah is a prominent national leader and he had met our national President (Deve Gowda)," he said.