Bengaluru : The fate of farmers in Banerghatta is in a limbo after the central government gave a green signal to the Karnataka government's move to reduce the Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) to 168.84 sq km from 268.96 sq km.

The future of farmers stares in uncertainity as land sharks pressurise the 'annadata' to relinquish their lands at a throwaway price.

The farmers working in the vicinity of the national park have written several letters to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not to reduce the ESZ of the park, but to no avail. This even as the shrinking of the Eco Sensitive Zone has led to human-animal conflict.

Several villages like Kadujakanahalli, Indalavadi, Bagganadoddi fall in the vicinity of the ESZ. This was also declard as an elephant corridor.

The farmers big worry, however, is that they will be losing their ancestral properties they held on to for several decades.

Banerghatta is emblematic of what's happening throughout the country's 'Silicon Valley'. The city's concrete-covered area has expanded by 1,000% since the last four decades, with more farmland being sold off to developers as the city embraces its tech boom.

The new urban landscape is testing farmers' resilience as they grapple with how to move forward.

Farmers working near BNP alleged that even before the finalisation of the ESZ, the real estate mafia are resorting to arm-twisting tactings and pressuring them to relinquish their lands.

The sorry story of the farmers dates back to 2015 when the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) began the construction of Suryanagar IV Phase layout in more than 200 acre land within the old Eco Sensitive Zone. Through the ambitious project, the KHB had aimed to distribute about 25,000 sites and 50,000 flats in Anekal on the city's outskirts. However, the farmers opposed the project saying the land was their only source of income.

For decades on, the farmers have lived on cultivating 'ragi' crop as farming activity was allowed within the ESZ of the national park.

"More than 90 per cent of the farmers working have opposed the project. Since 2013, we have been fighting the issue. We have made it clear to the KHB that no farmer would give up their land. The farming in this area is ancestral and the mafia has been eyeing the land since. Currently, the government value the land is pegged at Rs 60 lakh per acre," Srinivas, a farmer rued.

After the Union government's clearance to the Karnataka government's move to reduce the Eco Sensitive Zone, the KHB in connivaince with the land sharks are moving heaven and earth to displace the farmers from the 200 acres land. However, the farmers have stood their ground and are refusing to surrend the 200 acres land.

"The real estate mafia is coercing the farmers to give up their lands. If we don't give up the land, there won't be any takers for the project. They are misleading the farmers that if ESZ continues in 268.96 sq km they will not be able to put up a borewell or use chemical fertilizers and construct a greenhouse. The land sharks are also luring the farmers with money. Some are offering Rs 2 crore for an acre of land," Venketesh, another farmer added.

Even before the ESZ was finalized, several illegal layouts sprung up on the area. Roads are also being widened within the ESZ area.

Vijay Nishanth, Project Vruksha's founder, who had been relentlessly fighting against reduction of ESZ questioned if the government was acting in cohoots with the real estate mafia.

PROMOTED ACTIVITIES WITHIN THE ESZ

♦ Ongoing agriculture and horticulture practices by local communities

♦ Organic farming

♦ Adoption of green technology for all technologies

♦ Rain water harvesting

♦ Use of renewable sources

Prohibited Activities within the ESZ

♦ Commercial mining, stone quarrying and crushing units

♦ Setting up of saw mill

♦ Use or production of any hazardous substances

♦ Setting up of industries causing water or air or soil or noise pollution

♦ Commercial use of firewood