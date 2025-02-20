February temperature highest in 20 years

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed its highest temperature in 20 years in February. The city recorded extreme heat on February 17. The maximum temperature that day was recorded at 35.9 degrees Celsius, equalling a 20-year record. This was equal to the city’s highest February temperature recorded on February 17 in 2005. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the summer is likely to get even hotter this year.

Bengaluru’s maximum temperature on February 17 was higher than Delhi. The city’s temperature has increased by about 2.7 degrees Celsius compared to last year. This indicates a significant change in climate, the IMD said. While Bengaluru’s maximum temperature was recorded at 35.9 degrees Celsius, Delhi’s maximum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru this time has turned the general perception that North Indian cities are usually hotter.

As of now, Bengaluru is forecast to have a morning temperature of 18 degrees Celsius with a daytime maximum of 34 degrees Celsius along with foggy weather.

Usually, summer begins in early March. But this year, the IMD said that the temperature is rising, indicating that summer is starting by mid-February. On February 18, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 ° Celsius. This was 1.4 degrees Celsius above normal, while the minimum was 17.8 degrees Celsius. This is also 0.1 degrees Celsius below normal. The IMD said that the temperature in Bengaluru is likely to increase to a record high this year.On the one hand, while the temperature is rising, on the other hand, there are signs of water shortages in Bengaluru even before the onset of summer. Therefore, the Water Board has decided to re-enforce the order issued last summer and said that it will impose fines on those who waste water unnecessarily.