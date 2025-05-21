Fed-up citizen slaps Rs 50-lakh legal notice on BBMP over pothole woes

Bengaluru: As relentless rains continue to batter Bengaluru, the city’s crumbling road infrastructure has once again come under the spotlight. With pothole-ridden streets and severe waterlogging plaguing daily commutes—especially in Greater Bengaluru—motorists are facing mounting difficulties. In a dramatic turn of events reflecting growing public frustration, a city resident has issued a legal notice demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its negligence in road maintenance.

While the problem of potholes in the city is never ending, the digging of roads for other works including white topping and laying of underground cables is causing severe problems for the common people. On the other side, the traffic problem faced by the people while going to work is making them mentally depressed. Alleging this, 43-year-old Divya Kiran has given a legal notice seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation.

She has complained that the roads are not in good condition and she has suffered psychologically. Her physical health has deteriorated. Bengaluru pays more taxes. A large budget is invested in road maintenance, but the BBMP has failed to maintain basic amenities. I have been suffering from health problems due to travelling on bad roads every day. She has sought compensation for the medical expenses and pain she has suffered.

Divya Kiran, a resident of Richmond Town, has been repeatedly hospitalized due to road problems. She has visited an orthopedic specialist five times due to neck and back pain. She has been said to have gone to the hospital four times for emergency treatment. These problems have been caused by trauma caused by potholes on the road. There was no immediate response from the BBMP on this.

Bengaluru’s roads become muddy during the rainy season. This makes motorists suffer. Heavy rains on Sunday night disrupted normal life in the city on Monday. People were unable to get out of their homes and had to use boats to get around.

Advocate KV Laveen, on behalf of Divya Kiran, has served a notice to the BBMP on May 14. “My client has been suffering from severe pain. She has been forced to visit 5 orthopedic specialists. She has made 4 emergency visits to St. Philomena’s Hospital. She has undergone injections and other methods to reduce the pain. In addition, she is taking several medicines and painkillers to control the pain,” the lawyer said. “Her health has deteriorated due to the road and traffic problems, and she is screaming due to body pain during the day, unable to sleep, experiencing anxiety and mental distress.

This has affected her well-being and daily activities,” he said. Due to the poor condition of the roads, Divya Kiran is unable to travel in autos or two-wheelers. This has increased her back and neck pain. Traveling in a cab is somewhat better. However, it has reduced her mobility and independence. “This has caused problems in personal and professional work,” her lawyer said.

Divya Kiran is suffering physically and mentally due to the BBMP’s negligence in not putting brakes on the road problem. The financial burden has also increased, the notice states. She should be given Rs 50 lakh as compensation for emotional and physical distress and travel expenses incurred for medical consultations. She has warned that legal action will be taken if compensation is not given within 15 days. Divya Kiran has also asked for Rs 10,000 as legal notice fee given to BBMP. Bengaluru’s roads are very bad. Even a small pothole can cause a lot of trouble. She said that she had informed the authorities about this earlier, but to no avail. It is sad that the city does not care about good infrastructure. That is why I have sent a notice to the authorities. If necessary, I will file a PIL. Why should I suffer? The government should at least provide us with good roads,” questioned Divya Kiran.