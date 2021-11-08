Festive atmosphere as pre-primary schools open in Mysuru

Mysuru: Beginning Monday, most of the pre-primary schools (LKG and UKG) have started functioning in the city and across the district. It goes without saying that there was a festive atmosphere at Anganwadi Centres, Karnataka Public Schools and private schools.

Schools that wore a deserted look for the last 18 months or so were back to their usual self. The excitement of the tiny tots was palpable. Dressed in their best attire, children made their way to their respective schools in the morning. Some kids were eager to meet their classmates while some were enthusiastic about making new friends.

With Covid guidelines in place, the schools are allowed to hold physical classes only for half a day. Mysuru district has around 2,875 Anganwadi Centres with 68,000 children in the age group of 3 and 6. Classes will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. Parents have to compulsorily send their permission letters. Anganwadi workers who have taken both the coronavirus vaccines are permitted to conduct classes, said Women and Children Development Department's Assistant Director B Basavaraju.

Anganwadi Centres were sanitised before welcoming the children with roses and sweets. The district has 12 Karnataka Public Schools with 720 children and 12 teachers and 12 assistants. Under the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), 31 schools have started pre-primary classes with 1860 children. In private schools, there are 2,536 LKG children and 3340 UKG children, according to DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs.