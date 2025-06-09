Fire on Singapore-Flagged Cargo Ship Off Kerala Coast: 18 Rescued, 4 Missing

Mangaluru: A Singapore-flagged container ship caught fire off the Kerala coast, prompting a daring mid-sea rescue operation led by the Indian Navy. Out of the 22 crew members onboard, 18 have been rescued by the naval vessel INS Surat, while four crew members remain unaccounted for, officials confirmed on Monday.

The rescued sailors include five injured, two of whom are in critical condition, and are being brought to New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA), Panambur, where INS Surat is expected to dock around 2200 hrs tonight, according to a police communique.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday aboard the container ship while it was navigating in the Arabian Sea. The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard launched a coordinated response after receiving a distress alert.

Authorities at NMPA, along with medical and port officials, have made emergency arrangements to provide immediate medical attention to the injured upon arrival.

The rescued crew members are of mixed nationalities:

8 from China

4 from Taiwan

4 from Myanmar

2 from Indonesia

The ship’s ownership and cargo details are yet to be disclosed. Search and rescue efforts are continuing to trace the four missing crew members. The Coast Guard and Indian Navy are also monitoring for any environmental threats arising from the fire.

Port sources said further investigations will be initiated once the ship is secured and the rescued crew are debriefed.