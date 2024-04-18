Live
- UNCTAD pegs GDP growth forecast at 6.5% this year
- Thousands flock to support Alla Nani in Eluru as he files nomination for 7th time
- Multiple Candidates File Nomination Papers for Ongole Lok Sabha Constituency
- Massive Support for Narayana in Nellore City Constituency
- Twitch Introduces TikTok-Inspired Discovery Feed for Users
- Raghava Lawrence Gifts new Bikes and Homes to People with Disabilities
- Former two-time World Champion Kento Momota retires from badminton
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Hair and Playful Expression turn Heads
- Odisha Assembly polls: Congress announces candidates for four seats
- Key Leaders from Janasena and TDP Join YSR Congress Party in West Godavari District
Just In
Firm launches micro language model for climate-smart farming
Bengaluru: Imagine a tool that not only predicts the onset of weather anomalies – like the current heat wave – but also alerts farmers about what can...
Bengaluru: Imagine a tool that not only predicts the onset of weather anomalies – like the current heat wave – but also alerts farmers about what can be done with specific reference to the crops that they have chosen to cultivate. Thanks to rapid progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) this may soon be possible.
A stepping-stone in that direction is Aksara, an open-source micro language model launched by Bengaluru-based agri-tech firm, Cropin Technology. Aksara promises to enable farmers with the right kind information, hyper-tuned to local conditions and crops, so that they can make climate-smart decisions.
The existing large language model, which served as the base model for Aksara, is fed with more generic data, which are biased towards the Global North, said Krishna Kumar, founder and CEO of Cropin. “What we have done with Aksara is that we fine-tuned contextual data on nine kinds of crops – paddy, wheat, maize, sorghum, barley, cotton, sugarcane, soybean and millets – with particular reference to countries in the Indian subcontinent,” added Kumar.
The knowledge domain of the model is specific to the agricultural best practices, including climate-smart agricultural practices and regenerative agricultural practices, said Kumar. “AI has the potential to transform agriculture, but challenges like access to large-scale structured data, expertise, and storage/compute infrastructure limit its adoption.
Open-source projects like Aksara are crucial for wider AI use and speeding up innovation,” said Praveen Pankajakshan, head of Cropin AI Labs.
According to him, for now Aksara is programmed to provide responses on focus crops and countries. The model is trained on a database containing information from seed sowing to harvesting, covering every phenological stage of the crop growth cycle and different aspects like crop health management, soil management, disease control, and others, said Kumar. More geographies and crops will be added later and by leveraging multiple modalities of data, it will be possible to get intelligent climate data, added Pankajakshan.