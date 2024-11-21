First AR roadshow in India to empower developers

Bengaluru: Snap Inc. launched its inaugural AR Roadshow in India on Wednesday. The three-day event aimed at engaging the country’s burgeoning augmented reality (AR) developer community. The event, which runs from November 20 to 22 in Bengaluru, underscoring India’s significance as one of the world’s most active AR markets.

India has emerged as a hotbed for AR technology, with more than 80% of Snapchat users engaging with AR lenses daily. Monthly AR interactions surpass 50 billion Lens plays, further emphasising the country’s leading role in the global AR ecosystem. The roadshow serves as a platform for Snap Inc. to connect with local talent, offering advanced insights, tools, and training to help developers create cutting-edge AR experiences tailored for Indian users.

The three-city event is hosted by top creators and developers from the Snap Lens Network, who will lead hands-on sessions focused on using Snap’s Lens Studio for AR creation.

Key highlights of the roadshow include: Expert-led Workshops Developers will also be provided with guidance on leveraging AR to help brands and businesses create meaningful connections with consumers, Networking and Collaboration and the sessions were held by industry experts including Joe Darko, Global Head of AR Developer Relations at Snap Inc., and Srivatsan Jayasankar, Head of AR and Partnerships for Snap Inc. India. Together, they will offer invaluable insights into AR trends, innovations, and techniques that are particularly relevant to the Snapchat community in India.

“We believe that India boasts one of the largest and most dynamic AR communities in the world. With this AR Roadshow, we’re providing developers and creators with the tools and expertise they need to drive the future of AR innovation. By tapping into the creativity of local talent, our aim is to create impactful, engaging experiences for the millions of Indian Snapchatters who use AR every day,” said Srivatsan Jayasankar. As Snap Inc. looks to strengthen its AR presence in India, the roadshow marks a pivotal step in fostering collaboration and innovation within the Indian AR ecosystem. With India’s growing developer base and increasing consumer engagement with AR, the future of augmented reality in the country looks set to be even more vibrant and impactful.