First edition of ‘Wavelength’ media conclave this week in capital

Bengaluru: The Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (DLHS) at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru, is set to host the inaugural edition of Wavelength, a two-day media conclave aimed at fostering dialogue and insight into the rapidly evolving world of media and communication.

Scheduled to begin this week, Wavelength will bring together leading voices from the media industry, academic circles, and budding professionals for panel discussions, keynote sessions, and a masterclass spanning a wide spectrum of topics in contemporary media.

The conclave will revolve around four central themes—Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC), Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Journalism, and Digital and Audio-Visual Production.

The event will open with a keynote address by Dhanya Rajendran, Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute, followed by a series of themed panel discussions featuring industry practitioners and academics. The conclave will conclude with a masterclass by filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, known for films such as Shaitaan and Wazir.

Panellists include a diverse line-up of professionals such as Ayshwarya Sharma, Adyasha Roy Tomar, Nandita Lakshmanan, Tanay Sukumar, and Meera Krishnan, representing fields ranging from advertising and digital storytelling to journalism and public relations.

Organisers say Wavelength seeks to bridge classroom learning with real-world practice, equipping aspiring media professionals with insights into current trends and challenges shaping the industry.

The conclave will be held on the MAHE Bengaluru campus and is expected to draw participants from across disciplines interested in media, marketing, and storytelling in the digital age.