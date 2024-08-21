Five arrested for fraud; seized assets include cash and vehicles

Davanagere: In a significant breakthrough, the Harihar Rural Police have arrested five individuals involved in a sophisticated fraud scheme that deceived victims by posing as disciples of the Swamiji of Airani Mutt. The accused have been identified as Iliaz, Kiran, Dadapir, Manjunath, and Mahantesh.

According to the police, the suspects were apprehended with a substantial amount of evidence linking them to the fraudulent activities. A total of Rs 2,80,000 in cash and three cars valued at Rs 15,00,000, which were reportedly used in the commission of the crime, were seized from their possession.

The fraud was reported by Chaman Saab, a resident of Kenchanal village in Hosnagar taluk, Shimoga district. On August 21, 2023, Chaman Saab filed a complaint at the Harihar Rural Police Station, detailing how he was deceived by the perpetrators. They claimed to be disciples of the Swamiji of Airani Mutt and convinced him to exchange Rs 500 notes for Rs 100 denomination notes under the pretense of giving him a larger sum of money.

The police launched an investigation following the complaint, leading to the arrest of the accused and their subsequent placement in judicial custody. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the fraud and to identify any additional victims.