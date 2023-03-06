Five SWR routes to have trains running at 130 kmph

Bengaluru: The good news for rail users is that if the plan to increase train speeds to 130kmph is expedited, travel time on five South Western Railway (SWR)-operated lines will be greatly shortened.

SWR has determined that the portions between Bengaluru and Guntakal, Bengaluru and Ramanagara-Mandya-Mysuru, Bengaluru and Jolarpettai, Dharwad and Birur, and Shivamogga Town and Bengaluru need to be upgraded, according to sources in the railway board. These are some of the 53 routes across India that were previously discovered to allow trains to go at a top speed of 130kmph.

Nonetheless, experts believe that some portions of these sections, but not all, will allow for reaching a top speed of 130 kmph.

The Vande Bharat Express and superfast mail and express trains, which can currently travel at a top speed of 110 kmph, would benefit, according to rail expert Sanjeev Dyamannavar. He noted that travel time between Bengaluru and Dharwad, for example, will decrease from 8 to 9 hours to 5.5 to 6 hours. According to experts, trains travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru get to Kengeri in 80 minutes but then take 45 minutes to go to Bengaluru because of the high ascent.

The speed upgrade idea was applauded by KN Krishna Prasad, founder and member of the non-profit organisation Karnataka Railway Vedike, who also stated that they anticipate its implementation by July or August.

"The tracks must be strengthened, the worn-out sleepers (bars along the tracks) must be replaced, and curves must be avoided because they slow trains down. For instance, the ghat part of a 55-kilometer stretch from Subramanya to Sakleshpur adds 2.5 hours to the travel time," he explained.

Prasad stated that he didn't expect work to begin until April because the fiscal year is almost over. According to him, trains like the Vande Bharat Express, which can travel at a top speed of 160 kmph, will be able to do so at 130 kmph if the plan is put into action.