Five Workers Lost Their Lives In Fish Processing Factory In Mangaluru

A tragic incident took place on Sunday night when five workers at a fish processing plant in the Mangaluru Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) near Permude drowned in a wastewater tank inside the factory.



The people who died were identified as Mohammed Samirulla, Umar Farooq, Nizamuddin Alis, Mirajul Islam, and Sarafath Ali. The deceased were between the ages of 18 and 22, and they are from West Bengal. While Hasan Ali, Karibulla, and Aftal Malik are the three others who have been admitted to the hospital. The injured people are being treated in the A J hospital's ICU.

The incident occurred in Sri Ulka LLB, which processes exports to Russia and China. Bajpe police have detained the company's production manager Ruby Joseph, area manager Kubher Gade, supervisor Mohammed Anwar, and labour safety supervisor Farooq under IPC section 304, 304 r/w 34, 337, 338.

Nizamuddin, a labourer, fell into the factory's 20-foot-deep waste water tank around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The other workers rushed to his aid. At 8 p.m., the police got to know about the incident and recieved information.



According to police, the factory run by Mumbai resident Raju Gorak was found to be in violation of many safety regulations. The wastewater in the tank was not being emptied on a daily basis. Despite reports that the fatality was caused by drowning, but the police commissioner stated that the cause of death is still unknown. The plant employs around 100 workers, the most of whom are from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar.