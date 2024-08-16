Flower, fruits and vegetable prices increase over festive season

Bengaluru: With the Varamahalakshmi festival approaching, Bengaluru is gearing up for grand celebrations. The KR market was crowded on Wednesday and Thursday as people rushed to purchase flowers and fruits. As a result, prices for these items, along with vegetables, have risen slightly.

As the Varamahalakshmi festival approaches, many people are preparing by decorating their homes with a variety of flowers. This has led to a surge in demand and, consequently, a significant rise in flower prices. Flowers that were priced at Rs 100 last week have now tripled in cost. Particularly, Sevanti, Jasmine, and Kanakambara flowers have seen the highest price increases.

The price of vegetables has increased by 10 to 20 per cent compared to last week. The prices of carrots, potatoes, onions, peas and beans are a bit expensive. Currently, due to the rains for a week, the vegetables are scarce.

Therefore, the price of vegetables has increased today and there is a possibility of further increase in the price of vegetables tomorrow as well, traders said. Along with vegetables, the prices of fruits have also increased, the prices of apple, pomegranate and grapes have increased slightly.

Customers are shocked to see this price. ‘Varamahalakshmi festival is special for girls. This festival is celebrated every year with much fanfare. This year we are making it grand. So, we have come to buy vegetables, flowers and fruits for the festival’. Customers Jyoti and Shri Lakshmi said that they are tired of asking for a reduction in the price.