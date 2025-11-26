Focus on experiential teaching and learning in classrooms

Bengaluru: United Way Bengaluru with financial support from GE Aerospace in India (GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd (GEIIPL)) has launched ‘spark’, a campaign focusing on inculcating experiential teaching and learning Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) in the classrooms as a flagship campaign under the Integrated School Development Programme (ISDP) at Police Public School, Bengaluru.

The spark campaign is based on the principle that ‘visual and experiential’ learning in classrooms increases conceptual understanding and retention of concepts among students.