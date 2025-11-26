  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Focus on experiential teaching and learning in classrooms

  • Created On:  26 Nov 2025 11:20 AM IST
Focus on experiential teaching and learning in classrooms
X

Bengaluru: United Way Bengaluru with financial support from GE Aerospace in India (GE India Industrial Pvt Ltd (GEIIPL)) has launched ‘spark’, a campaign focusing on inculcating experiential teaching and learning Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) in the classrooms as a flagship campaign under the Integrated School Development Programme (ISDP) at Police Public School, Bengaluru.

The spark campaign is based on the principle that ‘visual and experiential’ learning in classrooms increases conceptual understanding and retention of concepts among students.

Tags

Bengaluru EducationSTEAM LearningUnited Way BengaluruGE Aerospace IndiaExperiential Learning Programme

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Radhika Apte on ‘Saali Mohabbat’: Tisca Chopra’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance

Radhika Apte on ‘Saali Mohabbat’: Tisca Chopra’s guidance helped me find that fragile balance

National News

More
Share it
X