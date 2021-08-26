Foot-in-mouth remarks by ministers put government in spot

Bengaluru: After Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's shocking comments on Mysuru gang rape case, his Cabinet colleague and Minister of Labour Shivaram Hebbar put his foot in his mouth causing embarrassment to the Basawaraj Bommai government. In an apparent tactless attempt to defend the BJP government from opposition attack over the tragic incident, Hebbar said here on Thursday that such incidents of gang-rape happened all the time. "Such incidents have occurred during the times of other governments also. These things have been taking place for quite a long time," the minister said.

"It is not that such incidents are taking place only when our party came to power. Women have been targeted earlier too," he added. "Such evil persons who commit crimes are always there in the society. This is an unfortunate and shocking incident. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to probe the incident.

Demand for resignation of BJP government in the backdrop of the gang-rape is not correct," he said, adding that it is common for the opposition to demand resignation. "Our government will not spare the accused persons. They will be arrested soon. The victim will be given all the support," he stated. Earlier, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra attacked the Congress for politicising the issue.

"The rape incident has taken place in a distant place. But, the Congress is choosing to rape me here," he said. He also blamed the victim for moving freely in the late evening. "She should not have gone there. It is a desolate place. She went there late in the evening. The victim lady should not have gone to an isolated place at 7.30 p.m. But, people are free to go anywhere any time." Attacking the Congress, he said gang rape was an inhuman act, but the Congress is trying to politicise the issue. They are unfairly demanding my resignation and the government's resignation, it is not fair.

I didn't mean to hurt the feelings of Congress leaders. I said it jokingly," he said. The statements by the two ministers of the ruling government have drawn sharp reactions from the opposition as well as the people.