Forest is the stepping stone to leading a beautiful life: Khandre

Belur: Avoiding imitation of the West, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre called on today’s youth to uphold our ancient and rich heritage.

Speaking after inaugurating the Dashamanotsava programme of Sri Hulikallu Veerabhadreshwaraswamy Temple in Gonisomanahalli, Halebidu Hobli, he said that the Hoysalas who ruled Karunad flourished art in stone. They made a great contribution to the artistic heritage. He said that the heritage of Karnataka is rich and it needs to be made known to today’s youth.

Basavadi Sharan advocated the idea of equality and social justice for all in the 12th century, and his contribution to social change was unparalleled. He said that the contribution made by the Veerashaiva Lingayat Math to the progress of modern Karnataka was also unparalleled. He said that our Math, which provides shelter, food and letters to everyone without any discrimination of caste, religion or ethnicity, has made a great contribution to the field of education and health.

Children should be introduced to culture. Today, young people are becoming addicted to alcohol and drugs. If mothers teach their children the verses from childhood, they will have a vision of life. The lives of children will be good, he said.

Eshwar Khandre, who asserted that humans can survive as long as there is forest, if there is forest, there will be rain, if there is forest, there will be more green cover, it will be a stepping stone to a beautiful life in this era of global warming and climate change. ‘Our ancestors saved the natural environment by building temples on hills and mountains. Since the temples are on hills, no one has destroyed those hills and mountains. He said that the foresight of our ancestors is invaluable.’

He said that he has come to Hassan district for the 7th time after becoming the Forest Minister and is making sincere efforts to control the human-wildlife conflict here.

Member of Parliament Shreyas Patel, MLA HK Suresh, former MLA Lingesh and others participated in the program. Sri Guruparadeshikendra Mahaswamiji of Keragodi Rangapur, Tiptur taluk, Pushpagiri Maha Sansthan, Somashekar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Halebidu were present.