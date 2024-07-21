Former HR Manager of Infosys taught life lessons in prison

Bengaluru: In the heart of Bengaluru Central Jail, a story of remarkable transformation and redemption unfolds, reminiscent of the timeless narrative of “The Shawshank Redemption.”

A 44-year-old inmate, Satish Kumar Gupta, has defied the odds and earned four master’s degrees and two diploma degrees while serving a life sentence.

Gupta, a former HR manager at Infosys, was arrested in 2010 under the charge of murdering his wife. Despite the grim circumstances of his incarceration, Gupta found a way to turn his life around, much like Andy Dufresne, the protagonist of “The Shawshank Redemption,” who used his time in prison to improve himself and those around him.

Satish Gupta, one of 77 prisoners released recently for good conduct, expressed his desire to start anew by seeking employment and providing legal advice to others.

He hopes to help draft legal documents and offer guidance on people’s cases, using the knowledge he acquired during his time behind bars.

Gupta holds a Master’s in Criminal Justice, International Business Operations, Business Law, and Human Rights Law, along with Diplomas in Cyber Law and Food and Nutrition. These degrees were earned from Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Mysore. Jail officials noted that Gupta’s accomplishments have set a new record, also like the protagonist in the movie.

During his 14-year incarceration, Gupta developed a passion for reading and gaining knowledge.

He completed 24 certificate courses, including one in diet and nutrition to maintain his health.

Gupta credits the prison officials and teachers for their support, allowing him extended access to the library and resources for his studies.

Gupta’s influence extends beyond his personal academic achievements.

According to a 2019 report, he had become a teacher and mentor to other inmates, helping 19 inmates graduate in various streams over three years.

He trained them in diverse subjects including communicative English, mental aptitude, mathematics, general knowledge, and reasoning ability.

Almost every aspect of Gupta’s story echoes the themes of “The Shawshank Redemption,” where education and self-improvement become tools of empowerment and hope.

It is also almost certain that Gupta had watched the movie before he was incarcerated.

As he stepped out of the prison gates, he carries with him not just the weight of his past but also the promise of a brighter future, fuelled by the knowledge and skills he painstakingly acquired.

His story is a testament to the power of education and the human spirit’s ability to overcome even the darkest of circumstances.