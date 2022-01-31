Former JD (S) MP Shivarame Gowda expelled

Mandya: The JD(S) party on Monday expelled former Mandya MP L R Shivarame gowda from the party over his remarks against former MP G Madegowda.

The audio clip in which Gowda and a JDS woman leader went viral three days back in which Gowda made derogatory remarks against senior former MP late G Made Gowda. On Sunday he even defended his allegation.

Soon after the issue came to notice of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy , he instructed JDS state unit president H K Kumaraswamy expel Gowda with immediate effect. H D Kumara swamy told reporters that party would not tolerate the desecration of senior former MP of the district G Made gowda.

Party president Kumaraswamy issued expel order against Gowda on Monday.