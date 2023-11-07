Former MLA Rupali S. Nayka condemns mistreatment of women at KPSC examination

Karwar ; Former BJP MLA of Karwar Rupali Naika has expressed her strong condemnation of the mistreatment of female candidates who were appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) examination in Kalaburagi. These women were subjected to psychological distress and violence, including the removal of their mangala sutra, earrings, and anklets. In response to this troubling incident, Nayka has vowed to take the matter to court.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday Naika emphasized the cultural and traditional significance of the thali (mangala sutra), earrings, and anklets for women in our society. Removing these items before entering the examination center can be deeply distressing and degrading for women. She stated that violence is not limited to physical assault; the act of removing the thali causes mental abuse and trauma. As a former female representative, Nayka strongly condemned this incident and pointed out a pattern of continuous disrespect towards the customs and traditions of the people since the Congress government came to power in the state.

Naika demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and urged for stringent legal action against those responsible for the mistreatment. She also questioned why the examinees were asked to remove these items, particularly when it is not a requirement mentioned in the KPSC examination rules. Even when the candidates brought this issue to the attention of the examination center authorities, they were still required to remove the mentioned items before entering the examination center.

The former MLA expressed concern about the psychological distress and abuse that women experienced as a result of these actions, emphasizing that any form of mental, physical violence or abuse against women should not be tolerated under any circumstances. Naika stated that such incidents should not be allowed to recur, and she has announced her intention to pursue legal action in this matter.