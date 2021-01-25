Former Speaker Ramesh Kumar wants replication of AAP model nationwide

Bengaluru: Former speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Ramesh Kumar said that during his tenure as Health Minister, he had a visit to Delhi and was surprised to see the Mohalla clinic and Government schools there.

Kumar remarked that he became a big fan of the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after seeing the changes brought by him in Delhi. After his visit to the Aam Aadmi clinic located on Basappa road, Shantinagar, he said, "The citizens of Delhi gave one chance of governance to Arvind Kejriwal and he has really taken advantage of this opportunity to serve the public wholeheartedly.

The revolutionary changes brought by Kejriwal in the field of healthcare, education, free water, free electricity and other basic necessities should be replicated in all other states of the country."

On being asked if he would join AAP, Kumar responded "I am Aam Aadmi (common man) and will always support those who work for the welfare of the common man". He also added that one of the things he admired about Mohalla Clinic is that the facility has been extended to everyone without asking for any kind of income or caste.

"Due to the pandemic, the common man is facing financial difficulties to buy medicines even for small ailments. Majority of patients in Aam Aadmi clinic are women who are indulged in small paying jobs like household work," he said. He also met the patients at the clinic and spoke to them regarding their health.

Aam Aadmi Party, Karnataka's State convener Prithvi Reddy, State General Secretary Sanchit Sahwney, senior leaders Gopal Reddy, Hariharan, Renuka Vishwanath, Joint secretary Darshan Jain and State Chief Spokesperson Sharat Khadri, vice President Suresh Rathod were also present at the event.