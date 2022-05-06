Fortum Charge commissions 50-point public EV charging hub

Bengaluru: In line with its vision to make electric vehicle charging accessible to all users, Fortum Charge and Drive India has commissioned a public EV-charging hub with 50 charging points at Forum Neighbourhood Mall here. The charging hub will cater to all types of electric cars as well as compatible 3W and 2W. The facility has 10 60KW CCS charging points, four 15 KW DC001 charging points and 36 7.4KW Type-2 AC charging points which allow 50 cars to be charged at one point of time.

The facility offers greater convenience to EV owners who can enjoy their time at Neighbourhood Mall while their vehicles get charged. An EV user can locate EV-charging installations through the Fortum Charge and Drive India mobile app to charge their EV and pay digitally. The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

After inaugurating the hub, Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali said, "The city of Bengaluru has over 45,000 electric vehicle users. Consumer behaviour is likely to be affected by the rising operating costs of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) automobiles. Karnataka is unquestionably one of the States in the country that is paving the way for electric mobility. The charging station set up by Fortum will undoubtedly benefit EV drivers in the city, and I believe it will be the first of many such public EV charging stations to be built in the coming years."

Executive Director, Fortum Charge and Drive India, Awadhesh Jha said, "We started our journey in India in 2017 with operations in Hyderabad and subsequently expanded to other cities. Bengaluru has always been one of our key focus cities. We plan to install more than 200 charging points in the city by the end of 2022. The charging hub at Forum Neighbourhood Mall is the major milestone in Bengaluru in its journey towards electrifying its mobility and ushering into sustainable transportation."