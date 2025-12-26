Foundation stone laid for new NSD Bengaluru mini-auditorium

Bengaluru: The foundation stone for a new Mini Auditorium at the National School of Drama (NSD) Bengaluru Centre in Kalagrama was laid on Wednesday in a ceremonial event marked by traditional Bhoomi Poojan rituals.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Member of Parliament Dr. C N Manjunatha, MLA Munirathna, NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy, and renowned theatre personality B Jayashree.

The event featured the unveiling of a multilingual foundation stone plaque by the guests, followed by addresses from the stage. The new multipurpose hall is intended to host a variety of theatrical performances and events, enhancing facilities at NSD’s regional centre in Bengaluru.

Local leaders expressed strong support for the project, pledging continued assistance to nurture theatre talent in the region. The development marks a significant step in expanding infrastructure for performing arts at the NSD Bengaluru Centre.