Hyderabad Police Seize Counterfeit SKF Bearings in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In a swift enforcement action, Hyderabad Police have confiscated a large quantity of counterfeit SKF bearings in Raniganj, Secunderabad, in response to growing concerns over fake products misleading consumers and damaging the brand’s reputation.

The operation was carried out following a complaint from SKF Bearings and targeted three shops: S V Tool & Bearing in Raniganj, Bearing International in Ganji Complex, and A 2 Z Machinery Store in Secunderabad. The raid was supported by officials from Mahankali Police Station.

SKF Bearings, a prominent brand in India, has faced issues with counterfeit products being sold in the Hyderabad region and nearby areas. During the raid, authorities seized approximately 1,987 fake bearings and around 2,780 outer box sheets.

Law enforcement officials, alongside representatives from SKF Bearings, identified the counterfeit goods. FIRs have been lodged against those involved. The enforcement was conducted under the jurisdiction of Mahankali Police Station to address the serious issue of counterfeit products in the market.

Customer reports of poor quality and the presence of fake bearings prompted SKF to investigate and collaborate with police to protect consumers and preserve the integrity of its brand.