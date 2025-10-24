Four die in separate incidents during bull-taming

Haveri: Four people died in separate incidents during bull-taming rituals associated with the Diwali festival in this district on Thursday, police said. Of the four deaths, a senior police officer said one occurred in Haveri taluk, another in Tilavalli, the third in Devihosur village, and the fourth in Hangal.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Chandrashekhar Kodihalli and Ganisab, both aged 70, police said. The bull-taming festival in Karnataka, known as Hori Habba--also called Hatti Habba--is a traditional rural sport in which participants try to grab prizes tied to the decorated bulls during the festival of lights.

This sport is particularly popular in districts such as Shivamogga, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada, drawing large crowds of spectators and involving several bulls.