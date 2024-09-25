Four members of family take shelter in temple, killed in lightining

Yadgir: Four members of a family tragically lost their lives after being struck by lightning while seeking shelter from a thunderstorm at a temple in Yadgir district on Monday evening. The incident occurred at the Maragamma Devi Temple in Jinakera Tanda, where the family, along with others, had gathered to escape the heavy rains, only to face an unforeseen calamity.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan Jadhav, Channappa Jadhav, Suneebai Rathod, and Nenu Jadhav. According to sources, the family, along with several others, had taken refuge inside the temple as the storm intensified. Unfortunately, a lightning bolt struck the temple directly, killing the four on the spot.

Three others, Ganesh, Darshan, and Mounesh, were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. Local authorities, including officers from the Yadgir Rural Police Station, visited the site and have registered a case to investigate the incident further.