Free electricity scheme applicable to tenants using within 200 units: CM

BENGALURU: Even Tenants too will get Gruha Jyoti benefits. The free electricity scheme is also applicable to tenants who use within 200 units. The plan is not applicable for commercial purposes. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is no confusion in this.



Speaking to mediapersons, CM Siddaramaiah said that free electricity will also be provided to tenants. Free electricity will be given to the poor who use up to 200 units. There is no usage bill within 200 units. He clarified that this would also apply to tenants.



At the same time, he responded to the BJP protest and said it's sad to say that they have nothing to do. What morality does the BJP have to protest? Did BJP give us electricity for 10 hours, and did they waive off loan, and they also said of spending Rs 1.5 lakh crores on irrigation, which they did not.



BJP did not do what they said. We have done what we said, they are now trying to find a stone in the curd. BJP is an anti-people party. When they were in power, they looted, bribed and gave the state a bad name. Now they are teaching us what to say. Let me tell you how many promises BJP has fulfilled. We have implemented 5 guarantees within 15 days of arrival. I have fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises I made earlier when I was CM. Who stopped Indira Canteen? Who stopped Krushi Bhagya? Who stopped Pashu Bhagya, shoe bhagya and Cycle Bhagya? He poured in questions.

