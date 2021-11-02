Free eye check-ups in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru: In memory of late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) held a free eye checkup camp in Bengaluru.

The party organised the free checkup in Sampangiram Nagar in memory of late actor Puneethh Rajkumar and celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava. More than 100 people flocked to the camp to get their check-ups. " I have noticed that a lot of economically challenged people in our ward have not gone for an eye check-up in a long time," said President of Sampangiram Nagar Ward. AAP, Prakash Nedungady. Renowned ophthalmologist, Dr Rajesh Parekh and his team performed quality checks and referred some patients to hospitals.