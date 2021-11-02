  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Free eye check-ups in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

Free eye check-ups in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar
x

Free eye check-ups in memory of Puneeth Rajkumar

Highlights

In memory of late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) held a free eye checkup camp in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: In memory of late Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) held a free eye checkup camp in Bengaluru.

The party organised the free checkup in Sampangiram Nagar in memory of late actor Puneethh Rajkumar and celebration of Kannada Rajyotsava. More than 100 people flocked to the camp to get their check-ups. " I have noticed that a lot of economically challenged people in our ward have not gone for an eye check-up in a long time," said President of Sampangiram Nagar Ward. AAP, Prakash Nedungady. Renowned ophthalmologist, Dr Rajesh Parekh and his team performed quality checks and referred some patients to hospitals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X