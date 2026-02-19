Fugitive arrested after long evasion

Mangaluru: Police have arrested a fugitive accused involved in a wide spectrum of violent crimes, ending a prolonged search that highlighted the challenges of tracking repeat offenders across jurisdictions. Officials said the accused had been absconding for nearly nine years despite convictions and multiple pending trials.

According to the commissioner of police Mangaluru city Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Investigators linked the man to roughly 21 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion and assault. Additional charges involve attacks on law enforcement personnel, unlawful assembly, prison violence and criminal conspiracy.

Authorities confirmed that earlier convictions in serious cases had resulted in imprisonment orders, yet the accused remained untraceable for years. Courts subsequently issued multiple warrants while several cases continued in trial stages. Some files were categorised as long-pending due to his continued absence.

Police said the arrest followed sustained intelligence work, surveillance and cooperation among district units.