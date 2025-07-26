Fund Diversion: Temple committees demand crackdown on false claims

Mangaluru: In a bid to counter rising misinformation, members of temple management committees from Dakshina Kannada have urged the Karnataka government to initiate legal action against individuals alleging that temple hundi funds are being diverted for non-Hindu religious causes or to the state treasury.

The demands were made during a consultation session hosted by the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Friday. District in-charge and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who presided over the meet, described the campaign of falsehoods as dangerous and politically motivated.

“These claims are often broadcast on national television and are misleading the public. Temple committees must counter these narratives with facts,” he said. Rao also highlighted that tastik payments to certified priests had been increased from ₹24,000 to ₹72,000 under the Congress government. “The system was introduced by my father, former CM Gundu Rao, and has been consistently strengthened,” he noted. MLCs Manjunath Bhandary and Ivan D’Souza expressed concern over the misuse of temple spaces. Bhandary advocated for ID cards for B and C-grade committee members and visible notices at temples assuring donors that funds are not misappropriated.

Cultural scholar Lakshmish Gabladka stressed the need to preserve temple-based traditions in coastal Karnataka while limiting political interference. He advocated development of temples belonging to Scheduled Castes and called for recognition of poojaris as legitimate Hindu leaders.

Committee member Raghava H from Beltangady suggested reviving art forms such as Yakshagana and devotional music within temple precincts. Other speakers, including Dilraj Alva, Venkappa Gowda, and Balakrishna Gowda, recommended a fast-track mechanism for temple land disputes, funding parity, and expansion of tastik grants.

The session was attended by several dignitaries including former minister Ramanath Rai, Cashew Development Board chairperson Mamatha Gatti, MUDA chairman Sadashiva Ullal, former MLC Harish Kumar, Kannada and Tulu Academy president Sadananda Mavanje, deputy commissioner Darshan H V, ZP CEO Vinayak Karbari Narvade, and ADC Dr Santosh Kumar.

The programme began with a welcome by endowment department assistant commissioner Jayamma and an introduction by Bappanadu Temple officer Shwetha Pally.