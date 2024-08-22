Gajapayana signals start of Dasara preparations

Mysuru: The arrival of the first group of elephants for the Dasara celebrations has officially signalled the start of preparations for this year’s festivities. These elephants, which will play a key role in the grand Jamboo Savari procession, participated in the traditional Gajapayana on Wednesday.

Leading the procession is Abhimanyu, the elephant tasked with carrying the golden howdah during the Dasara parade. The Gajapayana ceremony commenced at around 10:30 AM with a few ministers and officials welcoming the elephants with floral tributes.

The ceremony, held at the Veeranahosalli forest camp in Nagarhole reserve forest near Hunsur, included rituals like the showering of flower petals and performing puja during the auspicious time of the morning.

The first batch of elephants, including Bhima, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Kanjan, Rohit, Lakshmi, Varalakshmi, and Ekalavya, are expected to arrive in Mysuru on Wednesday evening. They will be housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram for two days before being moved to the Mysuru Palace premises on Friday.

The palace will serve as their residence once arrangements for the elephants, and their mahouts, are completed. A second batch of five more elephants is expected to arrive later.

The Gajapayana was marked by vibrant cultural performances, including Veeragase, Dollu Kunitha, Pooja Kunitha, and Pata Kunitha, accompanied by traditional music.