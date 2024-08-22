Live
- Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
- Beauty Myths Debunked: Fact vs. Fiction in Skincare and Beauty
- 2 panchayat staff nabbed by ACB
- IAS topper stresses on focus, hard work
- Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification
- Supreme Court To Hear CBI's Progress Report On Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder Case
- Bomb Threat Prompts Emergency Response At Thiruvananthapuram Airport
- Civic apathy claims life of 8-yr-old girl
- Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days
- Sachin Pilot Condemns Kolkata Doctor's Rape-Murder, Calls For Exemplary Punishment
Just In
Gajapayana signals start of Dasara preparations
First batch of elephants to be welcomed in Mysuru
Mysuru: The arrival of the first group of elephants for the Dasara celebrations has officially signalled the start of preparations for this year’s festivities. These elephants, which will play a key role in the grand Jamboo Savari procession, participated in the traditional Gajapayana on Wednesday.
Leading the procession is Abhimanyu, the elephant tasked with carrying the golden howdah during the Dasara parade. The Gajapayana ceremony commenced at around 10:30 AM with a few ministers and officials welcoming the elephants with floral tributes.
The ceremony, held at the Veeranahosalli forest camp in Nagarhole reserve forest near Hunsur, included rituals like the showering of flower petals and performing puja during the auspicious time of the morning.
The first batch of elephants, including Bhima, Gopi, Dhananjaya, Kanjan, Rohit, Lakshmi, Varalakshmi, and Ekalavya, are expected to arrive in Mysuru on Wednesday evening. They will be housed at Aranya Bhavan in Ashokapuram for two days before being moved to the Mysuru Palace premises on Friday.
The palace will serve as their residence once arrangements for the elephants, and their mahouts, are completed. A second batch of five more elephants is expected to arrive later.
The Gajapayana was marked by vibrant cultural performances, including Veeragase, Dollu Kunitha, Pooja Kunitha, and Pata Kunitha, accompanied by traditional music.