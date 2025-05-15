Garbage still piling up along roadsides in Hubballi- Dharwad

Hubballi: a bid to transform the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad into garbage-free urban spaces, the Municipal Corporation has earmarked crores of rupees for waste management initiatives. However, heaps of garbage dumped along major connecting roads continue to paint a grim picture of neglect and mismanagement.

Determined to achieve garbage-free status within the current financial year, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has set an ambitious goal to collect waste from every household. The existing fleet of 274 waste collection vehicles owned by the corporation has proven inadequate, prompting the decision to hire 66 additional vehicles on a contract basis. A total of ₹6 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

Further, the corporation is investing in converting wet waste into biogas and aims to utilize plastic waste for road construction. Crores of rupees have been earmarked to support these sustainable waste management strategies. Despite these efforts, several prominent roads—including Kusugal Road, Sulla Road, Anand Nagar Road, Rajadhani Colony on Gokul Road, and Karwar Road—resemble makeshift dumping yards.

In the evenings, some garbage piles are deliberately set on fire, contributing to air pollution. Local resident Manjunath Kadam voiced his concerns, saying, “Even though waste collection vehicles visit every home, many residents avoid using them and instead dump garbage along the roadside. This has led to severe environmental pollution.

Authorities must enforce stricter regulations. While the government has released crores of rupees for the city’s cleanliness, the results are not visible. Citizens too must prioritize hygiene.”

Responding to the situation, HDMC Solid Waste Management Executive Engineer Santosh Yarangalli said , “The Corporation is aware of the issue. Most of the dumping happens at night after shops and street vendors shut down. We’ve identified egg vendors and fast-food stalls as major contributors. We are monitoring the situation and have begun seizing vehicles used to dump garbage illegally and imposing fines.”

He added, “We are also working to raise awareness among the public. People have been informed that if they store waste in proper bags or bins, the municipal vehicles will collect it. Nonetheless, penalties are being issued in areas where illegal dumping continues.”