GBA dumps garbage in front of offenders’ homes as punishment

In a strong move to curb public littering and preserve Bengaluru’s international image, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched an innovative campaign to discipline those who throw garbage on streets, near lakes, and under trees.

Under this initiative, marshals record videos of individuals caught littering. Later, garbage collected in auto-tippers is dumped right in front of the offenders’ homes to teach them a lesson. Along with this public embarrassment, offenders are also being fined double the normal amount.

The drive began in Dattatreya Ward under the Shivajinagar limits, particularly in S.R. Nagar and Sampangi Ramanagar, where GBA staff dumped garbage in front of several houses. Each household involved in the incident was fined ₹500, and stern warnings were issued to prevent repetition.

Officials clarified that even if one resident in a multi-house building is caught dumping waste illegally, the entire building will face the consequences. Surveillance will continue round the clock, with marshals monitoring areas to identify habitual offenders.

During the campaign, nearby residents reportedly scolded the offenders, saying that even educated people are behaving irresponsibly by throwing waste on roadsides. They expressed support for the GBA’s method, calling it an effective way to enforce civic discipline.

Residents were reminded that garbage must be properly segregated and handed over when GBA collection vehicles arrive. Sleeping late and throwing garbage outside at one’s convenience is unacceptable, officials said, adding that proper disposal protects everyone’s health and cleanliness. After dumping the garbage and collecting fines, marshals and health officers conducted awareness sessions in front of the neighbors and later cleared the waste.