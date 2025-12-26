  1. Home
News

GBA opens two new kiosks, aims to combat illegal dumping

  • Created On:  26 Dec 2025 12:01 PM IST
GBA opens two new kiosks, aims to combat illegal dumping
Bengaluru: In a continued effort to eliminate garbage “black spots” and promote responsible waste disposal, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has inaugurated two new Kasa Kiosks in Pragathipura and Sarabandepalya neighborhoods.

These facilities feature color-coded bins for segregated waste collection and operate in two shifts from 5 am to 8 am and 12 pm to 3 pm daily. Residents are encouraged to drop off household waste at these points, particularly if they miss door-to-door collections, to prevent roadside littering.

Tags

Greater Bengaluru AuthorityKasa Kiosks InitiativeWaste Segregation and ManagementGarbage Black Spot EliminationBengaluru Cleanliness Drive
