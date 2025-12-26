GBA opens two new kiosks, aims to combat illegal dumping

Bengaluru: In a continued effort to eliminate garbage “black spots” and promote responsible waste disposal, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has inaugurated two new Kasa Kiosks in Pragathipura and Sarabandepalya neighborhoods.

These facilities feature color-coded bins for segregated waste collection and operate in two shifts from 5 am to 8 am and 12 pm to 3 pm daily. Residents are encouraged to drop off household waste at these points, particularly if they miss door-to-door collections, to prevent roadside littering.