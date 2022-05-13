Girl goes to write exam soon after getting married

Mandya: A newlywed girl had gone straight to the examination centre soon after getting married, to take her degree exam and returned to her husband's house on Wednesday.

The marriage of L Y Aishwarya, a native of Lingapura in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya and L S Yeshwanth of Lakshmipura village in Mysuru district, took place on Wednesday. Aishwarya is studying first-year B Com in SGG First Grade College in Chinakuruli in Mandya district.

The digital proficiency exam was scheduled on the same day she got married. But the girl was determined to write her exam and did not want her wedlock to come in the way of her academic purists.

Bejewelled and resplendent in her wedding makeup, Aishwarya walked into the exam hall to the admiration of teachers and fellow students.