Girls In Karnataka Beat Teacher With Sticks For Allegedly Sexually Harassing Girls

The head teacher of a government school in the Mandya district of Karnataka, Chinmayanand, is seen sitting on the floor of the hostel corridor, surrounded by a mob of furious female students who are charging at him with sticks and doing everything in their power to protest what they perceive to be his alleged sexual misconduct. Chinmayanad is frightened to approach the students after being offended by their anger. He is hesitant to descend the stairs where it is obvious that the pupils are gathered. He appears to try to reason with them, telling them to settle down if they want him to respond to their inquiries.



While a police officer and a few others are outside, another camera tape reveals that the students have shut a gate from the inside. The students can also be seen chasing and beating Chinmayanand with sticks. He may be seen lying on the ground with the furious girls encircling him and assaulting him in a related video. After the disturbance, some of the students' parents can be seen hurrying to the scene, and the police then take Chinmayanad into prison based on the complaints.

Chinmayanand, who has been teaching Kannada at the school for the past four to five years, allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted female students in the dormitory. As per sources , the teacher used to show students obscene and vulgarvideos, touch their privates, and threaten to fail them if they complained. While a few of the students did confide in their parents, who then brought the issue up with the school administration, no concrete steps were done.

On Wednesday night, when Chinmayanand allegedly misbehaved with a student in the dorm, several other residents rushed to her defence and attempted to physically confront him. While a video gone viral which shows another girl rushed to their and asked several questions to him. According to the police, Chinmayanand has never been the subject of a police complaint earlier. After the aforementioned event, he was arrested and accused with violating various laws.