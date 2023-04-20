Give Bommai another five years to serve people: J P Nadda

Shiggaon: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers not only for the post of MLA but to take Karnataka in a new direction. The confidence and enthusiasm of people indicate that Bommai will get the opportunity to serve the state for another five years, said BJP National President J.P.Nadda.

Addressing a huge public meeting before the CM filed his nomination papers here on Wednesday, he said he heard Bommai's speech that 12,000 houses have been constructed in the taluk besides doing a lot of development work. Kannada actor Sudip has said appreciative words about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development model. Bommai got a little time and he should have got more time. "I have come here not only to seek the votes for Bommai but also to vote for the Lotus to ensure a slew of development".

Nadda said Congress means corruption, commission, and criminalization. The Congress leaders are not leaders but those who run the ATM. The ATM means Automatic Transfer of Money. If the Congress Party is given power in Karnataka they will transfer the money sent by Modi for development will be sent to the Delhi Congress. Do you wish to have such a government? The funds sent by Modi must be used for development work and that is possible only by voting for the BJP.

The BJP President said highways are being constructed in the State and helicopters and airplanes are being built in Tumkur. The Vande Bharat trains are running in the State. More and more trains must be operated in the state and that is possible only by voting for the BJP. Vote for lots to get a house under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and rice. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped the poor and this must be continued. The record FDI is coming to Karnataka and strengthening the hands of Bommai to increase it more.

He said the BJP government has banned PFI but the Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been telling about revoking the ban order if the Congress Party comes to power. The people must vote for the BJP if they wanted the ban on PFI to continue. The crime rate has been less in the BJP Government as a majority of the criminals are in jail. Vote for BJP to have peace and prosperity in Karnataka. Already, the people have elected Bommai but help the lotus to bloom in all the constituencies across the State in the coming election.